"Turn it up" with PinkPantheress's New Track

Ahead of her next collaboration with Kaytranada, Pinkpantheress has shared the standalone single "Turn it up."

The singer and producer's first track of the year is dredged in Y2K nostalgia, with a straightforward keys lick and the shimmer of a crystal curtain. Even the cover art looks like the type of clip art you'd see on a Hannah Montana stationary set from Claire's in 2007 — in the best way possible. Listen to it below.

Pinkpantheress recently wrapped up a tour in support of Heaven knows, where she stopped at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall.