If you see something, say something; so here we are, reporting the suspicious activity that is PinkPantheress filming a TikTok video teasing a new song on the TTC for some reason.

UPDATE (03/26, 3:10 p.m. ET): PinkPantheress has shared another teaser for new music, this time in a 30-second clip featuring herself with a few clones of her. "Coming to your speakers soon pantheress.Pink." According to her Twitter, whatever she's alluding to is coming May 9. Watch the teaster below.

As we all know, PinkPantheress is very much British, but it seems as though she's been in Toronto recently — which has, unfortunately for her, coincidentally timed with the resurgence of the "Tube Girl" TikTok trend from 2023, which is basically when someone lip syncs while strutting around on the subway, ideally with long hair that the wind from the speed of the train can blow back dramatically like they're on the set of a music video.

"i wanted my tube girl moment so bad," the artist and producer born Victoria Walker wrote atop a video of her take on the trend posted yesterday (March 23), adding, "there was no wind so i had to look like an idiot in front of this one man tryna break my neck to look good." She tagged Sabrina Bahsoon, the original Tube Girl you may recognize from her viral clip set to Tate McRae's "greedy."

The soundtrack for PinkPantheress's TikTok, however, was a 19-second original sound that appears to preview an upcoming release — her first new music since the 2024 single "Turn it up." Every city's subway system has its quirks, and Toronto's is easily recognizable by its red and blue fabric-covered seats and the Line 2 map visible behind the pop star in her video. Hopefully she enjoyed the ambience of faint whiffs of Jamaican patties at certain station stops and the near-constant reminders that the TTC takes your safety seriously!