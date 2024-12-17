Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre teamed up for their first full-length album together since 1993's Doggystyle, and excitement for the project might have been higher if they didn't play Missionary (and its album art) so safe. Snoop seems to have at least some self-awareness about this, as he joked about naming the record after a less vanilla sex position.

Speaking with Complex, Snoop threw around an alternate album name they could have used. "[Dr. Dre] named both albums. He's the credit," he said. "Give this motherfucker with his nasty ass. I'm all grown and shit and you going to pull me right back. I was going to call it Cowgirl, but he didn't really want that."

Unfortunately, he wasn't being serious: "No, I'm fucking with you. That's not true," he clarified.

To be fair, Cowgirl isn't the greatest album name either. Since it's a collaborative record, perhaps they could've gone with Eiffel Tower instead.