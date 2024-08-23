Philadelphia's Skullpresser — the hardcore punk band featuring members of Mannequin Pussy, the Wonder Years, Birthday Boy and One Dead Three Wounded — formed in 2022, but are gearing up to release their first EP, Positions of Power, on September 6 (via Born Losers Records). Today, they've shared the second single from the project: "Born to Please."

"'Born to Please' delves into the harsh reality of being born into a life of relentless work and struggle, while the wealthy profit from our labor," the group consisting of Jared Birdeye (vocals), Colins "Bear" Regisford (bass), Michael Kennedy (drums), Sam Tropio (guitar), and Dan Zimmerman (guitar) said in a statement. "The song is fast and dark, culminating in a powerful, crushing ending."

The EP is the result of Skullpresser striving to create their "most unrelenting and punishing music to date," forcefully delivering a poignant message about the oppressive forces of the powers that be. You can find the full tracklist information and listen to "Born to Please" below.



Positions of Power:

1. Positions of Power

2. Chained

3. Born to Please

4. Throes of Man

5. The World Can See

6. Profit From Pain

7. Not My Time

8. Cast Aside

9. Just a Pig

10. The Hammer Falls

Pre-order Positions of Power.