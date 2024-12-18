This was a pivotal year for live music, when some huge pop stars struggled to sell tickets and another doubled the all-time record for ticket earnings; when industry-standard practices like dynamic pricing and ticket reselling came under increased scrutiny; when the year's buzziest indie hero cancelled a tour midway through, and Brat Summer heated up a celebratory explosion of hedonism.
We're looking back on the finest moments that Exclaim!'s photographers were on hand to capture. See our favourite concert moments of 2024 below, and check out all of our end-of-year lists here.
Essie Watts
Toronto, ON
Longboat Hall, January 13
Photo: Atsuko Kobasigawa
Sun Junkies
Toronto, ON
Expo, January 26
Photo: Atsuko Kobasigawa
Mitski
Toronto, ON
Massey Hall, February 10
Photo: Isabel Glasgow
Danny Brown
Toronto, ON
Phoenix Concert Theatre, March 18
Photo: Travis Johnston
Pixel Grip
Toronto, ON
The Opera House
Photo: Matt Forsythe
Waxahatchee
Toronto, ON
Massey Hall, April 23
Photo: Jennifer Hyc
Home Front
Toronto, ON
Velvet Underground, May 3
Photo: Stephen McGill
The Postal Service
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena, May 4
Photo: Stephen McGill
Mannequin Pussy
Toronto, ON
The Concert Hall, May 11
Photo: Stephen McGill
Drain
Toronto, ON
Danforth Music Hall, May 22
Photo: Matt Forsythe
Empress Of
Toronto, ON
Drake Underground, May 30
Photo: Matt Forsythe
Apollo Ghosts
Vancouver, BC
Music Waste, June 7
Photo: Atsuko Kobasigawa
VERTTIGO
Calgary, AB
Send Island, June 20
Photo: Em Medland-Marchen
Begonia
Ottawa, ON
Ottawa Jazz Festival, June 21
Photo: Kamara Morozuk
Killer Mike
Ottawa, ON
Ottawa Bluefest, July 6
Photo: Ming Wu
Elisapie
Winnipeg, MB
Winnipeg Folk Festival, July 12
Photo: Mike Thiessen
Haviah Mighty
Baie-Saint-Paul, QC
Le Festif!, July 18
Photo: Caroline Perron
NOBRO
Guelph, ON
Hillside Festival, July 20
Photo: Atsuko Kobasigawa
Chappell Roan
Montreal, QC
Osheaga, August 3
Photo: Kamara Morozuk
Amyl and the Sniffers
Montreal, QC
Osheaga, August 4
Photo: Kamara Morozuk
Metallica
Edmonton, AB
Commonwealth Stadium, August 23
Photo: Dana Zuk
Noah Kahan
Cavendish, PE
Sommo Festival, September 13
Photo: Richard Lann
The Beaches
Victoria, BC
Rifflandia Festival, September 15
Photo: Joshua Peter Grafstein
The National
Toronto, ON
Budweiser Stage, September 20
Photo: Dylan Taylor
PJ Harvey
Toronto, ON
History, September 25
Photo: Atsuko Kobasigawa
Vampire Weekend
Toronto, ON
Budweiser Stage, September 24
Photo: Stephen McGill
Nilüfer Yanya
Toronto, ON
Phoenix Concert Theatre, October 5
Photo: Stephen McGill
Kacey Musgraves
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena, November 7
Photo: Isabel Glasgow
Taylor Swift
Toronto, ON
Rogers Centre, November 14
Photo: Matt Forsythe
Caribou
Toronto, ON
History, November 24
Photo: Atsuko Kobasigawa
Snotty Nose Rez Kids
Toronto, ON
December 6, 2024
Photo: Atsuko Kobasigawa