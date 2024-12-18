This was a pivotal year for live music, when some huge pop stars struggled to sell tickets and another doubled the all-time record for ticket earnings; when industry-standard practices like dynamic pricing and ticket reselling came under increased scrutiny; when the year's buzziest indie hero cancelled a tour midway through, and Brat Summer heated up a celebratory explosion of hedonism.

We're looking back on the finest moments that Exclaim!'s photographers were on hand to capture. See our favourite concert moments of 2024 below, and check out all of our end-of-year lists here.

Essie Watts

Toronto, ON

Longboat Hall, January 13

Photo: Atsuko Kobasigawa

Sun Junkies

Toronto, ON

Expo, January 26

Photo: Atsuko Kobasigawa

Mitski

Toronto, ON

Massey Hall, February 10

Photo: Isabel Glasgow

Danny Brown

Toronto, ON

Phoenix Concert Theatre, March 18

Photo: Travis Johnston

Pixel Grip

Toronto, ON

The Opera House

Photo: Matt Forsythe

Waxahatchee

Toronto, ON

Massey Hall, April 23

Photo: Jennifer Hyc

Home Front

Toronto, ON

Velvet Underground, May 3

Photo: Stephen McGill

The Postal Service

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena, May 4

Photo: Stephen McGill

Mannequin Pussy

Toronto, ON

The Concert Hall, May 11

Photo: Stephen McGill

Drain

Toronto, ON

Danforth Music Hall, May 22

Photo: Matt Forsythe

Empress Of

Toronto, ON

Drake Underground, May 30

Photo: Matt Forsythe

Apollo Ghosts

Vancouver, BC

Music Waste, June 7

Photo: Atsuko Kobasigawa

VERTTIGO

Calgary, AB

Send Island, June 20

Photo: Em Medland-Marchen

Begonia

Ottawa, ON

Ottawa Jazz Festival, June 21

Photo: Kamara Morozuk

Killer Mike

Ottawa, ON

Ottawa Bluefest, July 6

Photo: Ming Wu

Elisapie

Winnipeg, MB

Winnipeg Folk Festival, July 12

Photo: Mike Thiessen

Haviah Mighty

Baie-Saint-Paul, QC

Le Festif!, July 18

Photo: Caroline Perron

NOBRO

Guelph, ON

Hillside Festival, July 20

Photo: Atsuko Kobasigawa

Chappell Roan

Montreal, QC

Osheaga, August 3

Photo: Kamara Morozuk

Amyl and the Sniffers

Montreal, QC

Osheaga, August 4

Photo: Kamara Morozuk

Metallica

Edmonton, AB

Commonwealth Stadium, August 23

Photo: Dana Zuk

Noah Kahan

Cavendish, PE

Sommo Festival, September 13

Photo: Richard Lann

The Beaches

Victoria, BC

Rifflandia Festival, September 15

Photo: Joshua Peter Grafstein

The National

Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage, September 20

Photo: Dylan Taylor

PJ Harvey

Toronto, ON

History, September 25

Photo: Atsuko Kobasigawa

Vampire Weekend

Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage, September 24

Photo: Stephen McGill

Nilüfer Yanya

Toronto, ON

Phoenix Concert Theatre, October 5

Photo: Stephen McGill

Kacey Musgraves

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena, November 7

Photo: Isabel Glasgow

Taylor Swift

Toronto, ON

Rogers Centre, November 14

Photo: Matt Forsythe

Caribou

Toronto, ON

History, November 24

Photo: Atsuko Kobasigawa

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Toronto, ON

December 6, 2024

Photo: Atsuko Kobasigawa