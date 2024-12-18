2024 in Concert Photos: Our Favourite Live Music Memories

Photo: Atsuko Kobasigawa

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Dec 18, 2024

This was a pivotal year for live music, when some huge pop stars struggled to sell tickets and another doubled the all-time record for ticket earnings; when industry-standard practices like dynamic pricing and ticket reselling came under increased scrutiny; when the year's buzziest indie hero cancelled a tour midway through, and Brat Summer heated up a celebratory explosion of hedonism.

We're looking back on the finest moments that Exclaim!'s photographers were on hand to capture. See our favourite concert moments of 2024 below, and check out all of our end-of-year lists here.

Essie Watts
Toronto, ON
Longboat Hall, January 13

20240113_EssieWatts_ClassofLongboatHall_Atsuko-6966-2.jpgPhoto: Atsuko Kobasigawa

Sun Junkies
Toronto, ON
Expo, January 26

20240126_SunJunkies_Classof2024atExpo_Atsuko-7684.jpgPhoto: Atsuko Kobasigawa

Mitski
Toronto, ON
Massey Hall, February 10

20240210_Mitski_massey_hall_glasgow.JPGPhoto: Isabel Glasgow

Danny Brown
Toronto, ON
Phoenix Concert Theatre, March 18

danny-brown-phoenix-toronto.jpgPhoto: Travis Johnston

Pixel Grip
Toronto, ON
The Opera House

20240319_pixel_grip_house_forsythe_DSC8918.jpgPhoto: Matt Forsythe

Waxahatchee
Toronto, ON
Massey Hall, April 23

Waxahatchee-massey-hall.jpgPhoto: Jennifer Hyc

Home Front
Toronto, ON
Velvet Underground, May 3

Home Front-6.jpgPhoto: Stephen McGill

The Postal Service
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena, May 4

The Postal Service-3.jpgPhoto: Stephen McGill

Mannequin Pussy
Toronto, ON
The Concert Hall, May 11

Mannequin_Pussy_concert_hall_mcgill.jpgPhoto: Stephen McGill

Drain
Toronto, ON
Danforth Music Hall, May 22

drain_toronto_forsythe.jpgPhoto: Matt Forsythe

Empress Of
Toronto, ON
Drake Underground, May 30

empress_of_matt_forsythe_drake_underground.pngPhoto: Matt Forsythe

Apollo Ghosts
Vancouver, BC
Music Waste, June 7

20240607_ApolloGhosts-MusicWaste_Vancouver_Atsuko-2514.jpgPhoto: Atsuko Kobasigawa

VERTTIGO
Calgary, AB
Send Island, June 20

verttigo_sled_island_medland.jpgPhoto: Em Medland-Marchen

Begonia
Ottawa, ON
Ottawa Jazz Festival, June 21

Begonia_OttawaJazzFest_morozuk.jpgPhoto: Kamara Morozuk

Killer Mike
Ottawa, ON
Ottawa Bluefest, July 6

killer_mike_bluesfest_ming.jpgPhoto: Ming Wu

Elisapie
Winnipeg, MB
Winnipeg Folk Festival, July 12

elisapie_wpg_folk_fest_thiessen.jpgPhoto: Mike Thiessen

Haviah Mighty
Baie-Saint-Paul, QC
Le Festif!, July 18

Haviah_Mighty_Caroline_Perron_le_festif.jpgPhoto: Caroline Perron

NOBRO
Guelph, ON
Hillside Festival, July 20

20240720_Hillside_8.25NOBRO_Atsuko-3672.jpgPhoto: Atsuko Kobasigawa

Chappell Roan
Montreal, QC
Osheaga, August 3

Chappell-Roan-osheaga-2024-1.jpgPhoto: Kamara Morozuk

Amyl and the Sniffers
Montreal, QC
Osheaga, August 4

AmylAndThe Sniffers_osheaga2024-1.jpgPhoto: Kamara Morozuk

Metallica
Edmonton, AB
Commonwealth Stadium, August 23

metallica_dana_zuk_3.pngPhoto: Dana Zuk

Noah Kahan
Cavendish, PE
Sommo Festival, September 13

NOAHKAHAN_5_130924_richardlann.jpgPhoto: Richard Lann

The Beaches
Victoria, BC
Rifflandia Festival, September 15

Rifflandia-beaches_JustJash-0029.jpgPhoto: Joshua Peter Grafstein

The National
Toronto, ON
Budweiser Stage, September 20

the-national-toronto-matt-berninger.jpgPhoto: Dylan Taylor

PJ Harvey
Toronto, ON
History, September 25

PJHarvey_History_Atsuko.pngPhoto: Atsuko Kobasigawa

Vampire Weekend
Toronto, ON
Budweiser Stage, September 24

Vampire-Weekend-live-2024-1.jpgPhoto: Stephen McGill

Nilüfer Yanya
Toronto, ON
Phoenix Concert Theatre, October 5

Nilufer Yanya-mcgill.pngPhoto: Stephen McGill

Kacey Musgraves
Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena, November 7

Kacey Musgraves_glasgow.jpgPhoto: Isabel Glasgow

Taylor Swift
Toronto, ON
Rogers Centre, November 14

TaylorSwift_RogersCentre_forsythe.pngPhoto: Matt Forsythe

Caribou
Toronto, ON
History, November 24

1_Caribou_History_Atsuko.jpgPhoto: Atsuko Kobasigawa

Snotty Nose Rez Kids
Toronto, ON
December 6, 2024

20241206_SNRK_OperaHouse_Atsuko-9923.jpgPhoto: Atsuko Kobasigawa

MusicFeaturesBest of 2024December 2024 / January 2025 Issue

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage