Every year, Exclaim! publishes a list of the worst album covers of the year — and every year, people in the comments section tell us that we're being too negative and that we should do a list of the best album covers as well.

So here we are. As our staff went about making this list, we quickly discovered that album covers are extremely subjective and we couldn't arrive at any consensus whatsoever, which is why we decided to have each staffer pick their personal favourite album cover of the year.

From carefully staged shots of the artists to candid snaps and a couple of nifty illustrations, it's clear that there's no one way to make a great album cover, and that finding the perfect visual representation of an album is a unique talent. Five of the seven albums featured here also appear on our list of the best albums of the year, suggesting that it's impossible to separate the cover from the music contained inside. Worst album covers tomorrow!

Kaelen Bell, Reviews Editor

I Got Heaven by Mannequin Pussy

Sydney Brasil, Social Editor

Mimi by Corridor

Allie Gregory, Managing Editor

Tigers Blood by Waxahatchee

Alex Hudson, Editor-in-Chief

Magpie by Peach Pit

Megan LaPierre, Online Editor

My Light, My Destroyer by Cassandra Jenkins

Karlie Rogers, Staff Writer

Jonah Yano & the Heavy Loop by Jonah Yano

Calum Slingerland, Print Magazine Editor

Tidal Memory Exo by Iglooghost