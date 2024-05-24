Metal and Hardcore
Bring Me the Horizon Finally Release Delayed Album 'POST HUMAN: NeX GEn'
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Bring Me the Horizon had initially planned their album 'POST HUMAN: NeX GEn' for September 15 of last year, but the band delayed it. Now, it...
Drain Brought Fun, Fury and a Couple Friends to Toronto
Danforth Music Hall, May 22
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Drain are the epitome of what Exodus were talking about in "Bonded by Blood." Not, like, actually, or whatever, but they are the essence of...
Gatecreeper Speak to Spirits on 'Dark Superstition'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Metal is often about posturing and comparing. Who's the loudest? (I'm the loudest!) Who's the fastest? (I'm the fastest?) Who's the heavies...
Toronto's Respire Announce New Album 'Hiraeth,' Share "Distant Light of Belonging"
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
Exclaim! New Faves alumni Respire have announced a new album, led by the single "Distant Light of Belonging." 'Hiraeth' — the follow-up to...
Anciients Detail New Album 'Beyond the Reach of the Sun'
PUBLISHED May 21, 2024
BC prog metallists Anciients took home the JUNO for Best Heavy Metal/Hard Rock Record for their sophomore effort, 'Voice of the Void,' and...
Tool's 2001 Tour Celebrated with Two-Volume Live Album
PUBLISHED May 20, 2024
Tool are taking The Pepsi Challenge! No, not the soft drink taste test — that's just the title of a new two-volume live album, which is...
Ex-Kyuss Frontman John Garcia and Mastodon's Bill Kelliher Have Started a New Band
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
Stoner rock lovers, rejoice: ex-Kyuss vocalist John Garcia has reportedly been working on music as part of a new project with Mastodon...
Fan Injured by Stage Dive at Trophy Eyes Show Expects Full Recovery
PUBLISHED May 16, 2024
A 24-year-old who sustained a spinal cord injury after being stage-dived on at a Trophy Eyes show is expected to make a full recovery, as...