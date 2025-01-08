Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has revealed the lineup details for this year's event, running from June 12 to 15.

Over the course of four days, a stacked roster of artists will perform across 10 stages. Live music at the picturesque Bonnaroo Farm will continue through the night and into the early morning with special sunrise sets.

This year's headliners are Luke Combs, Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo and Hozier, with 2024 Exclaim! Magazine cover stars King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard doing an inaugural Roo Residency, performing three sets over three days. Leading the fest's Canadian representation is the motherfuckin' princess Avril Lavigne, as well as New Faves alum Goldie Boutillier.

Other highlights from Bonnaroo's 2025 bill include Queens of the Stone Age, Vampire Weekend, Justice, Insane Clown Posse, Megadeth, Nelly, Remi Wolf, beabadoobee, Glass Animals, Tyla, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, JPEGMAFIA, Mannequin Pussy and many, many more.

Festival passes go on sale tomorrow (January 9) at 10 a.m. CT, with guaranteed lowest-priced tickets to be available during the first hour. Check out the full festival lineup below.

June 12:

Luke Combs

Dom Dolla

Sammy Virji

Marcus King

Green Velvet

2hollis

Insane Clown Posse

Joey Valence & Brae

Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country

Wilderado

Max Styler

Azzecca

The Lemon Twigs

Wisp

Sofia Isella

Kitchen Dwellers

Dogs in a Pile

Die Spitz

Hey, Nothing

The Droptines

June 13:

Tyler, the Creator

John Summit

Glass Animals

Tipper

Goose

The Red Clay Strays

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Megadeth

Wallows

Foster the People

Slightly Stoopid

Flipturn

Of the Trees

JPEGMAFIA

Marina

Tape B

MJ Lenderman

BossMan Dlow

INZO

Levity

Mannequin Pussy

Leon Thomas

Cults

Aly & AJ

Matt Champion

Detox Unit

Rachel Chinouriri

Eater

Ginger Root

Bebe Stockwell

Effin

June 14:

Olivia Rodrigo

Avril Lavigne

Justice

Nelly

GloRilla

Mt. Joy

RL Grime

Beabadoobee

Tyla

Jessie Murph

Modest Mouse

Gorgon City

Flatland Cavalry

Hot Mulligan

Action Bronson

Crankdat

Dope Lemon

Gigi Perez

Wave to Earth

Claptone

Jade Cicada

What So Not

Daði Freyr

Ziggy Alberts

ROSSY

Destroy Boys

The Stews

Thee Sinseers & the Altons

AHEE

June 15:

Hozier

Vampire Weekend

Queens of the Stone Age

LSZEE

Remi Wolf

Raye

Royel Otis

Dispatch

Role Model

Barry Can't Swim

Treaty Oak Revival

Big Gigantic

Jack's Mannequin

ATLiens

Bilmuri

Saint Motel

James Arthur

Alex Warren

Zingara

Natasha Bedingfield

Alexandra Kay

Goldie Boutilier

Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge

GorillaT

YDG