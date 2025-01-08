Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has revealed the lineup details for this year's event, running from June 12 to 15.
Over the course of four days, a stacked roster of artists will perform across 10 stages. Live music at the picturesque Bonnaroo Farm will continue through the night and into the early morning with special sunrise sets.
This year's headliners are Luke Combs, Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo and Hozier, with 2024 Exclaim! Magazine cover stars King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard doing an inaugural Roo Residency, performing three sets over three days. Leading the fest's Canadian representation is the motherfuckin' princess Avril Lavigne, as well as New Faves alum Goldie Boutillier.
Other highlights from Bonnaroo's 2025 bill include Queens of the Stone Age, Vampire Weekend, Justice, Insane Clown Posse, Megadeth, Nelly, Remi Wolf, beabadoobee, Glass Animals, Tyla, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, JPEGMAFIA, Mannequin Pussy and many, many more.
Festival passes go on sale tomorrow (January 9) at 10 a.m. CT, with guaranteed lowest-priced tickets to be available during the first hour. Check out the full festival lineup below.
June 12:
Luke Combs
Dom Dolla
Sammy Virji
Marcus King
Green Velvet
2hollis
Insane Clown Posse
Joey Valence & Brae
Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country
Wilderado
Max Styler
Azzecca
The Lemon Twigs
Wisp
Sofia Isella
Kitchen Dwellers
Dogs in a Pile
Die Spitz
Hey, Nothing
The Droptines
June 13:
Tyler, the Creator
John Summit
Glass Animals
Tipper
Goose
The Red Clay Strays
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Megadeth
Wallows
Foster the People
Slightly Stoopid
Flipturn
Of the Trees
JPEGMAFIA
Marina
Tape B
MJ Lenderman
BossMan Dlow
INZO
Levity
Mannequin Pussy
Leon Thomas
Cults
Aly & AJ
Matt Champion
Detox Unit
Rachel Chinouriri
Eater
Ginger Root
Bebe Stockwell
Effin
June 14:
Olivia Rodrigo
Avril Lavigne
Justice
Nelly
GloRilla
Mt. Joy
RL Grime
Beabadoobee
Tyla
Jessie Murph
Modest Mouse
Gorgon City
Flatland Cavalry
Hot Mulligan
Action Bronson
Crankdat
Dope Lemon
Gigi Perez
Wave to Earth
Claptone
Jade Cicada
What So Not
Daði Freyr
Ziggy Alberts
ROSSY
Destroy Boys
The Stews
Thee Sinseers & the Altons
AHEE
June 15:
Hozier
Vampire Weekend
Queens of the Stone Age
LSZEE
Remi Wolf
Raye
Royel Otis
Dispatch
Role Model
Barry Can't Swim
Treaty Oak Revival
Big Gigantic
Jack's Mannequin
ATLiens
Bilmuri
Saint Motel
James Arthur
Alex Warren
Zingara
Natasha Bedingfield
Alexandra Kay
Goldie Boutilier
Grace Bowers & the Hodge Podge
GorillaT
YDG