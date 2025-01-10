After claiming disgraced Brampton man Tory Lanez had been harassing her from behind bars last month, Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a five-year restraining order against him.

Judge Richard Bloom instated the order yesterday (January 9), saying the rapper born Megan Pete had "sustained burden of proof" that it should be instated. The order is in place until January 9, 2030. Her last restraining order against Lanez was only in effect from 2020 to 2023.

Reporter Nancy Dillon described Pete's video testimony on X, where she said, "I want my restraining order because I haven't been at peace since I [was] shot." Pete also claimed she "barely leaves the house" besides work, and has people yell "Free Tory" at her.

Lanez's lawyer, Michael Hayden, tried to argue the order would restrain his free speech, and that he had "no desire to communicate with [Pete] ever again."

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Pete in 2020. Despite the conviction, he continues to deny any wrongdoing.