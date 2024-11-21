Last night (November 20), Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival organizers did the big lineup reveal for the 2025 iteration of the event, set to take place over two weekends next April.

In something of a @canadamusicmemes post come to life, recent Exclaim! cover stars the Beaches and Montreal indie pop institution TOPS will be representing the nation at the festival, which happens in Indio, CA, from April 11 to 13 and 18 to 20.

Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone will headline next year's festivities, with Travis Scott also "design[ing] the desert," whatever that means.

As to be expected, the lineup includes a bunch of other marquee names, like Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, Missy Elliott, FKA twigs, Clairo, Kraftwerk, Japanese Breakfast, the Go-Go's, Tyla, MARINA and the Misfits, who have everyone wondering about the contents of the presumed lengthy email thread of their insistence that their logo be included on the poster. (Yo Gabba Gabba! and the Dare being on the same line is also quite something.)

Tickets go on presale tomorrow (November 22) at 11 a.m. PT. Register for access here.