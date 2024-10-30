Megan Thee Stallion is suing YouTuber Milagro Gramz (Milagro Elizabeth Cooper), claiming the social media personality is a "mouthpiece and puppet" for Tory Lanez and spreading misinformation in the imprisoned rapper's defence.

The woman is being accused of "churning out falsehoods" about the criminal case stemming from Lanez's shooting of Megan.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, attorneys for Megan accused Gramz of carrying out a public campaign to "denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements."

The alleged offences include Gramz sharing a pornographic "deepfake" depicting the rapper, which Pete's lawyers say violates a Florida statute banning "altered sexual depictions" of real people.

"Enough is enough," wrote Megan's attorneys in a statement. "Ms. Pete — a victim of violent crime and champion of women's rights to her millions of fans worldwide — will no longer stand for the defendant's campaign of harassment."

The lawsuit also accuses Gramz of cyberstalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Gramz acknowledged the lawsuit, saying she had "been informed that I'm being sued by Alex Spiro on behalf of his client Megan Thee Stallion."

Lanez was convicted in December 2022 on three felony counts over the 2020 shooting, which happened during an argument between Lanez and Megan following a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house in the Hollywood Hills. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023. He has filed an appeal, which remains pending.