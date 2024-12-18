Last week, it was reported that Megan Thee Stallion (née Megan Pete) had accused Tory Lanez — who is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting the much-more talented rapper in the foot in 2022 — of orchestrating a harassment campaign from behind bars with the help of YouTuber Milagro Gramz (Milagro Elizabeth Cooper).

Now, Pete has requested a restraining order against Lanez. As reported by TMZ, Pete is alleging that Lanez has been harassing her from behind bars via a number of hip-hop bloggers, including Milagro (whom Pete is already currently suing for "churning out falsehoods" about the criminal case against Lanez).

Pete's restraining order seeks to keep Lanez from contacting or harassing her, including through third parties. Let's hope it works.