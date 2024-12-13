In October, Megan Thee Stallion (née Megan Pete) sued YouTube personality Milagro Gramz (Milagro Elizabeth Cooper), accusing the social media star of "churning out falsehoods" about the rapper's criminal case against Tory Lanez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of shooting her. The incarcerated Canadian born Daystar Peterson has now been accused of using prison calls with Cooper to continue orchestrating a harassment campaign against Pete.

Earlier in the week, Pete's attorneys at the Quinn Emmanuel law firm amended their complaint against Cooper, revealing that they had obtained Peterson's prison call log via subpoena and now had proof he had been in cahoots with Cooper to continue harassing Pete from behind bars.

"[Cooper's] false statements regarding the Trial are part and parcel of a conspiratorial relationship with Peterson, in which [Cooper] acts as a paid surrogate used to spread Peterson's lies about [Pete]," her legal team wrote in the updated filing, uploaded here by entertainment lawyer and reporter Meghann Cuniff.

The document went on to claim that Peterson's phone records "demonstrate [that he] has repeatedly discussed [Cooper] with his father," and "confidently asserted that [Pete] would never be able to prove that Peterson pays or paid [Cooper] for attacking [Pete]."

Pete's lawyers stuck by their argument that Cooper was "consciously coordinating with [Pete]'s convicted assaulter" to "amplify [Peterson's] disproven and baseless theories" and "help him seek retribution against [Pete]," causing their client "severe emotional distress."

The original filing painted Cooper as a "mouthpiece and puppet" for Peterson, having carried out alleged offences that also included violating a Florida statute banning "altered sexual depictions" of real people by distributing a pornographic "deepfake" depicting Pete, as well as cyberstalking, intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.