Alvvays' pop culture permeation continues. The Grammy-nominated indie stars appear on the new album from trap star Lil Uzi Vert, who sampled "Very Online Guy" on his new album Eternal Atake 2, which came out today.

"We Good" is the first song on the album, and it begins with a brief sample from "Very Online Guy," from 2022's Blue Rev (Exclaim!'s top Canadian album of the 2020s so far). It's shrouded in reverb and easy to miss, and doesn't seem to be part of the beat after the opening seconds.

It's unclear why exactly Lil Uzi Vert even bothered to sample Alvvays for such a small snippet. Possibly it's the work of WondaGurl, a Toronto beatmaker who's credited as a coproducer on "We Good."

Hear the song below. This isn't the first time "Very Online Guy" has been sampled in a rap song, although it's surely the most high-profile.