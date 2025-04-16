Here's one of the many problems with a tech company dominating the music industry: Spotify has experienced major outages today, leaving thousands of users reporting issues and unable to listen to music.

At 8:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, @SpotifyStatus posted on X/Twitter, "We're aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!"

Within an hour, that post got more than a thousand replies and a thousand shares, many of them from users expressing their frustration at the outage. As of press time, the website Downdetector has had a sudden spike, with close to 6,000 reports of a Spotify outage this morning (as of this writing).

It's unclear exactly how many people are affected by the outage, but Exclaim! staffers have experienced the same issue as many others, as searching for music on Spotify returns an error message on both desktop and mobile.