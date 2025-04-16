Nashville-by-way-of-Canada artist Royale Lynn is gearing up to release her debut. BLACK MAGIC arrives June 27 via Epitaph, and is an exploration of the musician's struggles with mental health spun into a mythological tale.

"At the end of the day, I don't think mental health is talked about enough," Lynn said in a press release. "...and if my songs help someone in the way that my favourite band's music helped me throughout the years, that is all that matters to me. I think that music saves lives."

Lynn will bring the record on tour with Asking Alexandria and From Ashes to New this spring. She'll disembark from Buffalo, NY, on April 23 after playing Buffalo Riverworks, then travel throughout the US throughout the spring. In July, she'll play two festivals in Wisconsin.

With the album, Lynn has shared the track "GREED," an alt-metal nod to the early 2000s with a pop flair. Listen to it, and check out the tracklist for BLACK MAGIC and Royale Lynn's run of tour dates below.



BLACK MAGIC:

1. GREED

2. E.V.I.L.

3. BLACK MAGIC

4. SACRIFICE

5. PANDORA'S BOX

6. DRAGON

7. WHEN WE DIE

8. WTCH

9. DARK MODE

10. INSIDE OUT

11. DEATH WISH (feat. Danny Warsnop)

12. BATTLEGROUND

Royale Lynn 2025 Tour Dates (with Asking Alexandria and From Ashes to New):

04/23 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

04/24 Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

04/26 Liverpool, NY - Sharkey's Bar And Grill

04/28 Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

04/29 Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

04/30 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

05/02 West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

05/03 Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

05/04 Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

05/06 Little Rock, AR - The Hall

05/07– Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

05/08 Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

05/10 Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

05/14 Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

05/15 Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville

05/17 Ocean City, - MD Boardwalk Rock Festival

07/18 Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

07/19 Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Fest