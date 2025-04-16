Running from July 4 through 13 this year, the Calgary Stampede promises a lot of cowboy couture, rodeo, bloomin' onions and, of course, live music! In addition to previously announced Stampede Concert Series headliner (and parade marshal) Shania Twain, organizers have now unveiled the full 2025 lineup details for both the Big Four Roadhouse Bud Light Stage and the Coca-Cola Stage.

Tom Morello, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, TLC, MJ Lenderman and the Wind, De La Soul, Lil Jon, Natasha Bedingfield, the Paper Kites, Boys Like Girls, Yung Gravy, Smino, Toque, mike., Boy Golden, Noeline Hoffmann, Diamond Cafe, Kate & the Comets, Danny Nix & the Heat, and Rory Kinjo will take the Bud Light Stage and perform at the Big Four Roadhouse during this year's Stampede season.

Meanwhile, outside at the iconic Coca-Cola Stage, Simple Plan, Tinashe, Arkells, Bleachers, Khalid, Lights, Don Toliver, Role Model, USS, Charlotte Cardin, Lake Street Dive, Aminé, Alesso, Charlotte Day Wilson, Tommy Richman, Kaleo, NADUH, Bess Atwell, Devin Cuddy, Mayday Parade and many, many more will fill Stampede Park with the sounds of their music throughout the festival's duration.

Coca-Cola Stage concerts are free with Stampede admission, while the Big Four Roadhouse shows are ticketed; Roadhouse Rush passes to skip the line at the Big Four Roadhouse are also available here. For more information, visit the Stampede website.