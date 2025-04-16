Toronto's Absolute Treat (who you may remember as Dilettante) have just announced a slew of Ontario tours behind their first EP under their new moniker, Shattered Love.

The festivities technically kick off this weekend in Toronto, with the group performing the Velvet Underground on Saturday (April 19). They'll return to the venue on May 30 to belatedly celebrate the release of the record. From there, they'll head to St. Catharines on June 8, breaking before London on July 3, Guelph on the 4th, and Hamilton and Kitchener on the 10th and 11th, respectively.

Absolute Treat have also shared a new single from the EP, "The Sun." Here's what vocalist Natalie Panacci had to say about the track:

The inspiration for this song came from a place of emotional exhaustion and the feeling of being overwhelmed. It's about those moments when everything feels too much, and you're just holding on, trying to manage your thoughts and emotions, but it seems impossible to carry it all. When everything feels overwhelming, something as simple as the warmth of the sun is the only thing that provides any sense of comfort or relief. It's also about isolation, the sense of waiting for something or someone to bring change, but ultimately realizing that you have to find your own way.

Listen to that below, where you'll also find the band's upcoming tour dates.



Absolute Treat 2025 Tour Dates:

04/19 Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

05/30 Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground (Album Release Celebration)

06/08 St. Catharines, ON - Warehouse Concert Hall

07/03 London, ON - Palasad Social Bowl

07/04 Guelph, ON - Sonic Hall

07/10 Hamilton, ON - Mills Hardware

07/11 Kitchener, ON - Sunset Session