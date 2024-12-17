Alvvays have only gotten better since they first sprung up in 2014, but they've never again quite captured the zeitgeist like they did with "Archie, Marry Me." It's a classic at this point, and now it has the certification to prove it.

Ten years after its release, "Archie, Marry Me" has been certified gold by the RIAA (that's the Recording Industry Association of America), marking the band's first gold record with 0.5 million certified units.

"Archie, Marry Me" was the lead single on Alvvays' 2014 self-titled debut record, followed by "Adult Diversion," "Next of Kin" and "Party Police." The single was written in a farmhouse in PEI by Molly Rankin and Alec O'Hanley.

Congrats to Alvvays! Good band, good song. Revisit "Archie, Marry Me" and see Polyvinyl's post about the certification below.