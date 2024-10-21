Lady Gaga said earlier this fall that her seventh studio album — LG7, if you're versed in the stan Twitter lingo — will arrive next February, assuring folks that her Harlequin album accompaniment to Joker: Folie à Deux was not, in fact, it. Now, she's announced that a new single entitled "Disease" is dropping this Friday (October 25).

Gaga took to her social media channels today to announce the release, accompanied by a list of hours people in various major cities around the world will be able to check it out in their respective time zones. There's also a bunch of sequential cryptic websites that appear to tease some of the song's lyrics: "I could play the doctor / I can cure your disease / If you were a sinner / I can make you believe." (Each URL gives you the next line to use as the following URL, and so on and so forth.)

Despite the Joker sequel bombing at the box office, it has certainly felt like Mother Monster has been everywhere lately between the movie and her "Die with a Smile" Bruno Mars duet. It's all very apt for spooky season, we suppose!