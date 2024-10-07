Joker: Folie à Deux opened this weekend to terrible reviews, and now the film has bombed, even matching the infamous opening of 2022's Morbius.

Todd Phillips's Joker 2 earned just $40 million USD in the US over the weekend [via ScreenRant] — just $1 million more than the $39 million Morbius earned a couple years ago, without taking inflation into account. Pre-release tracking estimated a $70 million opening (which had been lowered to $50–65 million, based on initial ticket sales).

Adding in the film's international box office earnings, Joker: Folie à Deux earned $121.1 million its opening weekend, against a budget of $200,000,000. Variety estimated that the film will need to earn $450 million to break even. C'est dommage!

It's a particularly poor start considering how well the first Joker did. That 2019 film earned $96.2 million domestically (and $235 worldwide) in its opening weekend, on a reported budget of around $55 million.

Not coincidentally, Joker 2 has gotten terrible reviews, including a 3/10 here at Exclaim! On the flipside for DC, the new TV show The Penguin is excellent!