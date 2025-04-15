Fresh off the collab album Peter Dreams and MOONRIIVR, July Talk singer Peter Dreimanis has announced a couple of Alberta shows in support of the LP.

Peter Dreams and MOONRIIVR will play Dickens in Calgary on July 17. The next day, the collaborative act will come to Bo's Bar & Stage in Red Deer. Tickets are on sale now.

The stage is a familiar place for these collaborators, as they first debuted the project on the festival circuit in 2024.

Peter Dreams and MOONRIIVR 2025 Tour Dates:

07/16 Calgary, AB - Dickens

07/17 Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar & Stage