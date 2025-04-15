Peter Dreams and MOONRIIVR Set Alberta Dates

The collaborators will bring their album to stage in Calgary and Red Deer

Apr 15, 2025

Fresh off the collab album Peter Dreams and MOONRIIVR, July Talk singer Peter Dreimanis has announced a couple of Alberta shows in support of the LP.

Peter Dreams and MOONRIIVR will play Dickens in Calgary on July 17. The next day, the collaborative act will come to Bo's Bar & Stage in Red Deer. Tickets are on sale now.

The stage is a familiar place for these collaborators, as they first debuted the project on the festival circuit in 2024.

