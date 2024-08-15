Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have teamed up for a new song titled "Die with a Smile," complete with a music video you can watch below.

The unapologetically schmaltzy duet's accompanying visual, directed by Mars and Daniel Ramos, finds the two artists and their band performing on a TV set to a crowd of mannequins. The song's cover art can be seen above, with the collaborators dressed in matching throwback Western outfits.

Gaga shared that "Die with a Smile" arrives as her listeners "WAIT TILL LG7," a forthcoming follow-up to 2020's Chromatica.

Earlier this year, Gaga teased her seventh full-length album via HBO's Chromatica Ball concert film. Upon the close of the movie, a snippet of new music played alongside the message, "LG7. Gaga returns."

Gaga also teased new music last month during her trip to Paris to perform at the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, playing snippets of new tracks on a laptop from the sunroof of a limousine.

In October, Gaga will star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux.