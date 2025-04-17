Katy Perry has mastered the art of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes. With that, she's made some enemies, including the general court of online opinions, the Wendy's chain of restaurants and also Kesha.

It's been deduced for some time that the two pop stars have beef, since Perry enlisted Kesha's alleged abuser Dr. Luke to produce her album 143 to abysmal results, and with no real answer as to why. Continuing on her cringe path, Perry went to space for 11 minutes yesterday on the girlboss feminism expedition organized by Jeff Bezos, which obviously became meme fodder.

This was a field day for the Wendy's Social Media Manager, who famously tries to make the corporation seem relatable on Twitter. When Pop Crave announced that the pop star had returned from space, the account manager replied, "Can we send her back?"

UPDATE (4/17, 4:26 p.m. ET): Wendy's has released a statement walking back their roast of Katy Perry. "We always bring a little spice to our socials, but Wendy's has a ton of respect for Katy Perry and her out-of-this-world-talent," the corporation told People, for some reason.

Within hours, Kesha decided to throw some shade of her own, posting a captionless selfie of her sipping on a drink from Wendy's. Now, we remained seated for . (PERIOD) in hopes that there's a Perry diss track on it.

Katycats were coming for both Wendy's and Kesha after the ordeal, but as the woman who gave 143 a 3/10, I can attest they will both survive.

Kesha may not have gone to space, but she will be coming to Toronto on tour in July.