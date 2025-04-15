Newport Jazz Festival Taps Janelle Monáe, the Roots, Jacob Collier for 2025 Edition

Jorja Smith, Rhye, De La Soul, Willow and more will play the Rhode Island fest running from August 1–3

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Apr 15, 2025

Newport Jazz Festival is back for its 71st iteration, and is set to return to Fort Adams State Park in Newport, RI, from August 1–3.

This year boasts Janelle Monáe, the Roots and Jacob Collier as headliners. RAYE, Jorja Smith, Esperanza Spalding, Willow, Thee Sacred Souls, De La Soul, SOFI TUKKER, the Yussef Dayes Experience, La Lom and more will also perform.

Tickets are on sale now. At 1 p.m. ET today (April 15), limited three-day tickets went on sale at a discounted price for 48 hours only. Along with three-day tickets, the festival is offering student tickets at a discounted price, jazz lounge tickets and single-day entry.

More information can be found on Newport Jazz Festival's website.

