Rhiannon Giddens has achieved a level of popularity and critical acclaim that few musicians can even aspire to, with not only a Pulitzer Prize in Music (for Omar, the opera she wrote with Michael Abel) to her name, but also two Grammy Awards and a MacArthur Genius Grant. The vocalist, violinist, banjoist and fiddler will enchant Toronto audiences with two nights of her Old-Time Revue show, leading the Royal Conservatory of Music's spring programming for 2025.

As part of the RCM's Quiet Please, There's a Lady on Stage series, Giddens will perform alongside Justin Robinson (vocals, fiddle and banjo), Dirk Powell (vocals, acoustic guitar, banjo, fiddle and accordion), Amelia Powell (vocals and acoustic guitar), Jason Sypher (bass) and Demeanor (vocals and banjo) at Koerner Hall on May 15 and 16.

With our current US border relations situation, it's an especially prescient moment for an artist like Giddens, who has dedicated her life to shining a light on lesser-known contributions to American musical history and working toward a more accurate understanding of the country's musical origins, to speak the truth of her ancestors in song.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can visit the RCM's website for further information.

Shortly after winning the Pulitzer in 2023, Giddens released You're the One — her first solo album in the six years since predecessor Freedom Highway.

Rhiannon Giddens 2025 Tour Dates:

05/15 Toronto, ON - Koerner Hall

05/16 Toronto, ON - Koerner Hall