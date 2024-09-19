Two years ago, it was reported that a Sublime biopic was in the works, with Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence attached. We haven't really heard anything about it since, but Deadline now reports that Kiwi actor KJ Apa — best known for his portrayal of Archie on Riverdale — has been cast as Bradley Nowell.

Pachinko co-director Justin Chon (Blue Bayou, Ms. Purple) has now been brought on board to helm the film instead of Lawrence, and is likewise writing the screenplay alongside Bobby Hundreds, based on Chris Mundy's original draft. While it has yet to be titled, the biopic is currently in development at 3000 Pictures.

Original Sublime members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson are executive producing along with Nowell's son Jakob, who has been serving as the band's lead singer since Rome Ramirez left, and widow Troy (née Dendekker) on behalf of the late vocalist's estate.

Apa, who most recently starred in the Prime Video racing drama One Fast Move, reportedly spent nearly two years pursuing the role. He's also a musician — which he proved when he shredded on stage with Vancouver party-rock trio the Steadies back in 2018 — and released an indie folk album called Clocks in 2021.