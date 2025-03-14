The 26th edition of Victoria Ska & Reggae Festival is on for June 18 through 22, and the 2025 lineup has something for everyone — from fans of the fest's titular genres to jungle, punk, hip-hop and everything in between.

Heading off this year's "most eclectic lineup to date" are Propagandhi, the Pharcyde, Sublime's Jakob Nowell (a.k.a. Jakobs Castle), Dub Fx, Sister Nancy, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Save Ferris, Marlon Asher, Mad Professor & Amarra, Turbulence, Lazy Syrup Orchestra, GrimSkunk, Ed Solo & Navigator, illScarlett and many more.

Presented by the Victoria Ska & Reggae Society, the festival is set to take place across multiple venues in Downtown Victoria. Full festival passes and individual show tickets are on sale now online, as well as in-person at Victoria's Destination Greater Victoria Visitor Centre (812 Wharf Street), Duncan's Area 51 and Nanaimo's Fascinating Rhythm.

Check out the lineup announcement below, and head to Victoria Ska & Reggae's website for more information.