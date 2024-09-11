Montreal's Hua Li 化力 released her sophomore album, ripe fruit falls but not in your mouth — which she calls her "crying at the club record" — back in March. Now, the artist has unveiled the upcoming release of a remix EP.

Featuring five reworked tracks from the album, ripe fruit remixed is due September 27 on Next Door Records and features contributions from Martyn Bootyspoon, Shash'U, T. Speakman and Gayance, who previews the collection with a remix of "Part Time Muses."

"I was very happy to make a remix for my longtime collaborator Hua Li 化力," Gayance said in a press release. "Those days, I was watching too many M.I.A documentaries and I wanted to capture the rawness of the drum machine chopping effect as well as the carioca funk samples alongside the romantic vibe of the original."

Check out her take on "Part Time Muses" below, where you can also find the full EP tracklist details. Hua Li 化力 got into the remix game herself earlier this year by reimagining Land of Talk's "Your Beautiful Self."



ripe fruit remixed:

1. In the Fall (Martyn Bootyspoon Remix)

2. Part Time Muses (Gayance Remix)

3. Innsbruck (Shash'U Remix)

4. In the Fall (Speakman Remix)

5. In the Fall