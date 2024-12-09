Gayance has announced her signing to celebrated independent label Tru Thoughts.

The Montreal-born producer and DJ (a.k.a. Aïsha Vertus) shared that a follow-up to her 2023 debut album Mascarade will arrive via her new label home. She's also shared a new 56-minute DJ mix you can hear in the player below.

"Happy to be working with icons for my [third] project. It's unreal because, they were on my 2024 vision board and I was on theirs," Vertus wrote on Instagram in sharing the news. "I remember my OGs [Scott Clyke] & [Andy Williams] showing me this label when I was just a youth. I don't have words, I'm screaming behind my phone screen."

Vertus went on to share some details about the forthcoming effort, revealing that it will feature work with "all-star Montreal artists" including Judith Little D, Narcy, Magi Merlin, Funkywhat, De.Ville and Waahli of Nomadic Massive.

"This time, Imma get a bit more political by emulating my elders," Vertus added. "And because I like to do too much, I'm writing an essay book that goes with the album to finally tell the tales of my travels and experience/experiment over more than a decade. As I'm approaching my 'jesus years' on the first day of 2025, why not.

"I don't wanna spoil the name but, it starts with an 'R' if you got it, you get a high five and a guest list to my next gig to your city."

Released via Rhythm Section International, Mascarade was shortlisted for the 2023 Polaris Music Prize.