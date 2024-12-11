Quebec City's delightfully offbeat alternative music festival Le Phoque OFF has announced the lineup for its 2025 edition, running from February 14 through 22.

Over 100 emerging artists from near and far will perform at the fest's 11th edition, including Yoo Doo Right, Aysanabee, Kaya Hoax, Hua Li 化力, Edwin Raphael, Fernie, Erika Angell, Annie-Claude Deschênes, Dany Placard, PyPy, Radiant Baby, Peanut Butter Sunday and many more. Attendees can also expect a LaF album launch, a drag king show and other surprises over the course of the nine-day festivities, while industry professionals can partake in a series of panels, roundtables and networking opportunities.

"At first, the idea was to showcase performances that are rarely seen through traditional networks — a fresh vision for creating, supporting, and sharing art," co-founder Patrick Labbé said of the Le Phoque OFF's ethos. "We wanted a celebration that reflected our community, something real, that feels like us — not just another professional event like a conference. So, we built a unique and avant-garde festival where the public rubs shoulders with the music and cultural industry."

Tickets for individual performances and full festival passes are on sale now. For more details and full lineup information, visit the festival website and check out the poster below.

