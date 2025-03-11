MUTEK's 26th edition is set to run in Montreal from August 19 to 24 this year in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles, and organizers have now unveiled the first wave of artists performing across the festival's six days.

The first to join this year's festivities are Abul Mogard & Grand River, Al Wootton, Aurora Halal, Bergsonist, Bitter Babe, Cassy, e-Dancer, Florence-Delphine Roux, Gayance, Holy Tongue, i+eo, James Holden & Waclaw Zimpel, Kaiwa, Kyle Hall, Loidis, Ma Sha, machìna, Martyn Bootyspoon, Max Cooper presenting Lattice 3D/AV, Mok-T & Bar Rubinstein, Nicola Cruz, Slikback, the Fear Ratio, upsammy & Valentina Magaletti, Valentina Magaletti and Yu Su.

In addition to music programming, the festival will also host its annual forum, connecting the forces of artists, institutions, researchers, technology professionals, digital experts and curators for talks, artist performance lectures, masterclasses, workshops, screenings, listening sessions and networking events.

Winter edition passports are on sale now until tomorrow (March 12), when the spring edition tier comes into effect. The same goes for the limited weekend passes, which will remain on sale at the winter tier until tomorrow, when the spring passes go on sale. Individual tickets will be posted at a later date, save for Max Cooper's immersive multimedia performance at Place des Arts, which is on sale now here.

See MUTEK 2025's lineup below, and get more information about the festival's offerings here.