Another week has come and gone; some would say more quickly than usual, given the Thanksgiving Monday statutory holiday here in Canada. We've essentially taken a time machine to the weekend, which means there's already another helping of the week's best new Canadian music to savour.

Majid Jordan are also dabbling in different timelines with "Life 2," while WHIPPED CREAM makes that hotline bling on new single "Intro Call." Jayli Wolf, on the other hand, goes deeper and darker with her spectral, haunting offering "Shadow Song."

This week in album releases, you know you need to Celebration Rock that final album from Japandroids (Fate & Alcohol). Additionally, there are new LPs from Wolf Castle (Waiting for the Dawn), Nap Eyes, Bon Enfant, Hildegard and the Free Label.

Elsewhere, there's a ton of good stuff to dig into from Kestrels, Silverstein, HORSEBATH, Tariq, Cindy Lee (which landed among Exclaim!'s Staff Picks), Dorothea Paas, Peter Dreams, Ducks Ltd., Katie Tupper, N NAO and Patrick Watson.

It's always worth the trip (and dismantlement of the space-time continuum) with The Eh! List, presented by Mary Brown's Chicken — all Canadian and proud of it!



