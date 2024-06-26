Cecile Believe Shares Video for New Single "Blink Twice"

Cecile Believe last released an album back in 2020 with Plucking a Cherry from the Void, but it seems like the Montreal producer and songwriter might be making a grand return — yesterday, Believe dropped the video for new single "Blink Twice."

"Blink Twice" is an icy, surging banger that finds Believe singing this offer: "If you wanna fly / In the sky / She's your guy / And if you're feeling shy / Blink Twice." The song was produced by Believe alongside Nick Weiss and Oren Ratowsky, with additional writing from Casey MQ.

"Blink Twice" comes attached to a stylish video from director Richie Talboy. It finds Believe in the back seat of a car, suspended in a black void.

Cecile Believe recently appeared as a producer on Cadence Weapon's ROLLERCOASTER, and she'll also rumoured to be featured on the upcoming posthumous SOPHIE album.

Check out "Blink Twice" below.