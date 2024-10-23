Victoria's top glam rock export Art d'Ecco has announced his fourth studio album, previewed today by its title track.

The follow-up to 2022's After the Head Rush, Serene Demon arrives on February 14 via Paper Bag Records.

"I was determined, in an almost monomaniacal way, to prove that I can do something different," the artist explained in a statement. "Once you've trained the ear of the audience, it establishes a new precedent. That moves pop music forward in the most beautiful, organic way, and I'm constantly trying to exist within that paradigm. How do I challenge myself and throw the rule book out, but still make this the catchiest, quirkiest piece of music possible? I like existing between those two worlds."

Co-produced by Joe Chiccarelli, the record's title track is a seven-and-a-half-minute epic in four parts that took Art d'Ecco two months to compose. "I've always been fascinated with the seduction of evil that lurks within us, and not just the archetype of the angel and the devil on each shoulder," he added of the song, which rests its laurels on the premise of a bar debate between an existentialist and a true believer. "That song is the most challenging thing I've ever written."

Watch the Theo Kim-directed video for the heady "Serene Demon" below.