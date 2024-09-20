This year marks the 10th anniversary of the annual Dream Serenade benefit concert at Massey Hall. Now, the details of the next instalment have been confirmed.

Dream Serenade 2024 will come to Massey Hall on October 19 with performers Bahamas, Sam Roberts, Haviah Mighty, Sarah and Georgia Harmer, TALK and Cuff the Duke. Event founder Hayden will also perform, and the poster promises "surprise guests."

"It's hard to believe that we're celebrating Dream Serenade's 10th Anniversary. What began as a fundraising concert for our daughter's school has turned into an annual celebration of our community. When we look back at the wonderful artists who've accepted our invitation to play Dream Serenade, the list is overwhelming. The generosity of the musicians and their support staff, the small businesses who've sponsored or donated to our silent auction, and all the remarkable volunteers have made Dream Serenade a one of a kind event in the city," Hayden Desser and Christie Greyerbiehl said in a statement.

Funds raised from the show will go to the Summer Bursary Fund, which "provides financial support for students with exceptionalities and their families to access summer programs or enhance their summer experience."

Tickets are on sale now through Massey Hall's website.