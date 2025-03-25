Victoria glam-rocker Art d'Ecco put out his excellent album Serene Demon on Valentine's Day (February 14), and now, he's bringing it on a quick jaunt across North America.

Starting at Seattle's Sunset Tavern on May 27, the musician will make a few Pacific Northwest stops before hauling off to the East Coast to play the Sultan Room in Brooklyn on June 4. He'll return to Canada to play Do West Fest in Toronto on June 6, then head back west to play Los Angeles. From there, he'll start travelling back home, playing Vancouver's Fox Cabaret on June 12 before terminating with a hometown show in Victoria at Upstairs.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (March 28) at 10 a.m. local time via Art d'Ecco's website. Check out the full run of shows below.

Art d'Ecco 2025 Tour Dates:

05/27 Seattle, WA - Sunset Tavern

05/28 Portland, OR - Lollipop Shoppe

05/29 Bellingham, WA - The Shakedown

06/04 Brooklyn, NY - The Sultan Room

06/06 Toronto, ON - Do West Fest

06/08 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

06/12 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

06/13 Victoria, BC - Upstairs