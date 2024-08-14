Montreal indie greats the Dears are celebrating 20 years of their landmark 2004 sophomore album, No Cities Left, with a deluxe reissue.

The release, which will be available on vinyl and digital September 13, comes as part of the band's new partnership with Outside Music, which will provide "worldwide label services" while allowing the band to retain full control over their master recordings, according to press notes.

No Cities Left (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) sees the album's original 12 tracks expanded to 18 with six brand new acoustic versions of some of the songs, including "Lost in the Plot," which you can hear below. "Originally the song was written as one hears the album recording; bombastic, filled with synthesizers and guitars etc.," frontman Murray Lightburn said of the new iteration. "It was fun to distill the song, stripping it to the bones, again focusing on the words and melody."

The group will be carrying on the anniversary celebrations with a few select performances of the record in its entirety set to take place in Toronto (September 15), Montreal (September 28) and Hamilton (September 14) this fall, with the latter two appearances coming as part of the POP Montreal and Supercrawl festivals, respectively. Tickets for the Toronto show at the Great Hall are on sale now — find the full itinerary, plus the reissue tracklist, below.



No Cities Left (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition):

1. We Can Have It

2. Who Are You, Defenders of the Universe?

3. Lost in the Plot

4. The Second Part

5. Don't Lose the Faith

6. Expect the Worst/'Cos She's a Tourist

7. Pinned Together, Falling Apart

8. Never Destroy Us

9. Warm and Sunny Days

10. 22: The Death of All the Romance

11. Postcard from Purgatory

12. No Cities Left

13. We Can Have It (Acoustic)

14. Who Are You, Defender of the Universe? (Acoustic)

15. Lost in the Plot (Acoustic)

16. The Second Part (Acoustic)

17. Warm and Sunny Days (Acoustic)

18. Pinned Together, Falling Apart (Acoustic)

Pre-order No Cities Left (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition).

The Dears 2024 Tour Dates:

09/14 Hamilton, ON - Supercrawl

09/15 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

09/28 Montreal, QC - Rialto Theatre (with Stars)