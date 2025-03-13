Festival season is quickly approaching, and Hillside Festival has now revealed its lineup heading to Guelph Lake Island from July 18 to 20.

Clocking in for this year's festivities are Abigail Lapell, Adam Baldwin, Absolute Losers, Ballsy, Bells Larsen, Bibi Club, Los Bitchos, Boreal, Bria Salmena, the Devin Cuddy Band, DijahSB, Eljuri, Etran De L'Aïr, Excuse Me., Femi Kuti & the Positive Force, Fron Reilly, Ghostkeeper, Girls & Guitars Showcase, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Ikky, JamSchool Youth Showcase, Jolie Laide, Jon McKiel, Kelly McMichael, Lex Leosis, Lilyisthatyou, Lloyd Spiegel, Lucius, Les Mamans du Congo & Rrobin, Mexican Institute of Sound, Milk & Bone, Maryna Krut, Petite Noir, Quote the Raven, Ríoghnach Connolly & Honeyfeet, Ruby Waters, Ryan Young, the Sarandons, Shane Cook & the Woodchippers, Son Rompe Pera, Steve Poltz, Steven Taetz, Stuart Ross & Domina Eliahou, Tamara Williamson, Tamar Ilana & Ventanas, Tim Baker, Taylor Ashton, Torrance, Vieux Farka Touré and more.

"The 42nd annual Hillside Festival promises another spectacular and immersive celebration of magical moments," Hillside Festival Executive Director, Kate Johnston, shared in a release. "Our artistic lineup, highlighting musical performances and expressions of creativity from thirteen countries and from across Canada and — for the first time — featuring guest curation, combines with our workshop and cultural engagement experiences for all ages, to show us all how we are connected and interconnected."

