London's annual Rock the Park music festival is returning to Harris Park for its 21st edition. Running from July 8 to 12, the five-day festival has unveiled its lineup for the upcoming summer.

Kicking off the first day of festivities are Hozier, Marianas Trench and Valley on July 8. The Red Clay Strays, Wyatt Flores, Bayker Blankenship, Waylon Wyatt and Maggie Antone will hit the main stage on July 9, and Lee Brice, the Reklaws, Avery Anna, Owen Riegling and Lonestar will wrap up the festival on July 12. Performances on July 10 and 11 have yet to be announced.

Speaking to the London Free Press, Brad Jones, president of Jones Entertainment Group, which organizes the festival, shared, "Each year we search for that one magical artist that brings our festival to an entirely different level. We are thrilled and honoured that Hozier is that artist for 2025." He continued, "RBC Rock the Park will be the most intimate capacity concert on his entire North American tour. This speaks volumes of what we have built over the last 21 years here in London."

Tickets for July 8 go on sale this Friday (February 21) at 10 a.m. ET, and single-day tickets for July 9 and 12 are available to purchase now. More information about the festival's schedule is available on Rock the Park's website.