Elisapie has become a musical force over the years, recently being short-listed for the Polaris Music Prize and winning a JUNO Award for the covers album Inuktitut, and even getting her own stamp. Now, she's throwing things back to her early days by reissuing the album by her first band, Taima.

Taima's self-titled album was a collaboration between Elisapie and Alain Auger. It came out in 2004, and Bonsound has now reissued it for its 20th anniversary.

The remastered 11-song album is on streaming services now. Physical pressings on vinyl and CD will be reissued on November 8, and they're available to pre-order here.

Elisapie recently contributed to Exclaim!'s feature about musicians' tour essentials.