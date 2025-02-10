The legendary Mariposa Folk Festival returns this year to celebrate its 65th anniversary, running from July 4 through 6 in Orillia's Tudhope Park. Festival organizers have now unveiled the full lineup details for the 2025 edition.

One of 2024's Exclaim! cover stars, Waxahatchee, is among the headliners, as well as Iron & Wine, the Sheepdogs, the Paper Kites and Serena Ryder, who will be joined by guests including Martha Wainwright and Julian Taylor to pay homage to the event's illustrious history with a special Mariposa retrospective performance.

Elisapie, Ron Sexsmith, Born Ruffians, Basia Bulat, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, Hayden, Goldie Boutilier, Charlotte Cornfield, Leanne Betasamosake Simpson, Bria Salmena, Klô Pelgag, Bess Atwell, Evan Redsky, the Free Label, Les Hay Babies, BROS, corook, Tiger Balme, Cuff the Duke, the East Pointers, Holly Cole, Irish Mythen, Jane Siberry, Langhorne Slim, the Boo Radley Project, Bob Snider, Dan Edmonds, Nixon Boyd and more will also perform.

"This is a landmark anniversary year, promising amazing performances and unforgettable moments, so don't delay in purchasing your Mariposa 2025 tickets early to make sure you're part of this moment in Canadian music history," Mariposa Folk Festival President Pam Carter said in a statement. "Music fans of all ages come to the festival each year to reconnect in this beautiful setting by the lake, creating their own lifetime memories of Mariposa. For both festival veterans and first timers, this is a year not to be missed."

Tickets and camping packages are on sale now, with children 12 and under admitted free. There are also special prices available for youth and young adults.