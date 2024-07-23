Less than a week ago, Drug Church announced their fifth album, PRUDE. While they're decidedly keeping their legs closed, they could hardly wait to open their mouths and share the news of a North American tour behind the record. Scheduled for this fall, the New York punks will bring their new music to Canada with concerts in Toronto and Montreal.
Joined by Toronto's own PONY, Soulblind and Modern Color, they'll kick things off on October 11 in Santa Ana, CA. The brief Canadian jaunt will take place on October 22 and 23, with shows at Toronto's Axis Club and Montreal's Fairmount Theatre, respectively. As of right now, all remaining dates will occur stateside, wrapping up on November 16 in Los Angeles, CA.
Tickets go on sale Friday (July 26), with presales getting underway tomorrow (July 14) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full itinerary below.
Drug Church 2024 Tour Dates:
10/11 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
10/15 Denver, CO - Marquis
10/16 Kansas City, MO - recordBar
10/17 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
10/19 Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick
10/20 Lakewood, OH - Mahall's
10/22 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
10/23 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
10/24 Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Monarch
10/25 Boston, MA - Royale
10/27 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
10/30 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
10/31 Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
11/01 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
11/02 Richmond, VA - The Canal Club
11/03 Druham, NC - Motorco Musiv Club
11/05 Asheville, NC - Eulogy
11/06 Columbia, SC - New Brooklyn Tavern
11/07 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
11/08 Orlando, FL - The Conduit
11/11 Houston, TX - The Secret Group
11/12 Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
11/13 Austin, TX - Mohawk
11/15 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
11/16 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex