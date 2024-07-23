Less than a week ago, Drug Church announced their fifth album, PRUDE. While they're decidedly keeping their legs closed, they could hardly wait to open their mouths and share the news of a North American tour behind the record. Scheduled for this fall, the New York punks will bring their new music to Canada with concerts in Toronto and Montreal.

Joined by Toronto's own PONY, Soulblind and Modern Color, they'll kick things off on October 11 in Santa Ana, CA. The brief Canadian jaunt will take place on October 22 and 23, with shows at Toronto's Axis Club and Montreal's Fairmount Theatre, respectively. As of right now, all remaining dates will occur stateside, wrapping up on November 16 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on sale Friday (July 26), with presales getting underway tomorrow (July 14) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full itinerary below.

Drug Church 2024 Tour Dates:

10/11 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

10/15 Denver, CO - Marquis

10/16 Kansas City, MO - recordBar

10/17 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

10/19 Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick

10/20 Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

10/22 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

10/23 Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre

10/24 Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Monarch

10/25 Boston, MA - Royale

10/27 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

10/30 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

10/31 Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

11/01 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

11/02 Richmond, VA - The Canal Club

11/03 Druham, NC - Motorco Musiv Club

11/05 Asheville, NC - Eulogy

11/06 Columbia, SC - New Brooklyn Tavern

11/07 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

11/08 Orlando, FL - The Conduit

11/11 Houston, TX - The Secret Group

11/12 Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

11/13 Austin, TX - Mohawk

11/15 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

11/16 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex