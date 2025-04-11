The Hidden Cameras are back! The indie pop project helmed by Joel Gibb haven't released new material since the 2021 single "Redemption," nor a full-length album since 2016's Home on Native Land, but they return today with "How do you love?" — a new song arriving ahead of an upcoming 12-inch single on May 9, now available for pre-order.

Recording in Munich with Nicolas Sierig, the shadowy disco track features string arrangements by longtime collaborator Owen Pallett. While collaboration has always been crucial to the Hidden Cameras, the How do you love? 12-inch sees Gibb recruit remixers instead of instrumentalists or singers, tapping Pet Shop Boys, Boys' Shorts and Hidrogenesse to put their spin on the song.

The original mix of "How do you love?" arrives alongside a self-directed music video, which you can check out below.