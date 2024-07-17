Drug Church Return with New Album 'PRUDE,' Share "Demolition Man"

Watch a video for the single, starring an 'I Think You Should Leave' favourite

Published Jul 17, 2024

Drug Church have detailed their fifth album. The New York punks will share PRUDE on October 4 via Pure Noise Records.

Following 2022's Hygiene, the 10-track, 28-minute PRUDE was produced and engineered by longtime collaborator Jon Markson, and is said to find Drug Church amping up the best aspects of their previous material: aggression, melody and incisive lyricism.

That much is true with the arrival of "Demolition Man," the album's first single you can hear below alongside a music video starring Biff Wiff (I Think You Should Leave, Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Vocalist Patrick Kindlon explains that "Demolition Man" is a song "about envying dogs because they know what they've gotta do each day."

As he concludes in the song's canine-coded final verse, "Terriers live to kill rats / Retrievers carry birds through reeds / But there's no reason for you to leave bed / No hardwired north, just a compass left spinning in your head."

"I'm sure dogs are often confused, but they always have the north star of instinct," Kindlon adds. "People live without it."

Pre-order PRUDE.


PRUDE:

1. Mad Care
2. Myopic
3. Hey Listen
4. Demolition Man
5. Business Ethics
6. Slide 2 Me
7. Chow
8. The Bitters
9. Yankee Trails
10. Peer Review

