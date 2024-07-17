Drug Church have detailed their fifth album. The New York punks will share PRUDE on October 4 via Pure Noise Records.

Following 2022's Hygiene, the 10-track, 28-minute PRUDE was produced and engineered by longtime collaborator Jon Markson, and is said to find Drug Church amping up the best aspects of their previous material: aggression, melody and incisive lyricism.

That much is true with the arrival of "Demolition Man," the album's first single you can hear below alongside a music video starring Biff Wiff (I Think You Should Leave, Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Vocalist Patrick Kindlon explains that "Demolition Man" is a song "about envying dogs because they know what they've gotta do each day."

As he concludes in the song's canine-coded final verse, "Terriers live to kill rats / Retrievers carry birds through reeds / But there's no reason for you to leave bed / No hardwired north, just a compass left spinning in your head."

"I'm sure dogs are often confused, but they always have the north star of instinct," Kindlon adds. "People live without it."

Pre-order PRUDE.



PRUDE:

1. Mad Care

2. Myopic

3. Hey Listen

4. Demolition Man

5. Business Ethics

6. Slide 2 Me

7. Chow

8. The Bitters

9. Yankee Trails

10. Peer Review