Drug Church have detailed their fifth album. The New York punks will share PRUDE on October 4 via Pure Noise Records.
Following 2022's Hygiene, the 10-track, 28-minute PRUDE was produced and engineered by longtime collaborator Jon Markson, and is said to find Drug Church amping up the best aspects of their previous material: aggression, melody and incisive lyricism.
That much is true with the arrival of "Demolition Man," the album's first single you can hear below alongside a music video starring Biff Wiff (I Think You Should Leave, Everything Everywhere All at Once).
Vocalist Patrick Kindlon explains that "Demolition Man" is a song "about envying dogs because they know what they've gotta do each day."
As he concludes in the song's canine-coded final verse, "Terriers live to kill rats / Retrievers carry birds through reeds / But there's no reason for you to leave bed / No hardwired north, just a compass left spinning in your head."
"I'm sure dogs are often confused, but they always have the north star of instinct," Kindlon adds. "People live without it."
PRUDE:
1. Mad Care
2. Myopic
3. Hey Listen
4. Demolition Man
5. Business Ethics
6. Slide 2 Me
7. Chow
8. The Bitters
9. Yankee Trails
10. Peer Review