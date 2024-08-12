Donald Glover has been involved in many projects over the years, from his rap work as Childish Gambino to his prestige TV turn on Atlanta. But if you're Canadian, Donald Glover knows exactly what kind of fan you are: you like the sitcom Community.

Appearing on a recent episode of the spicy chicken wings show Hot Ones, host Sean Evans asked the actor/musician if he could tell the difference between a Childish Gambino fan and a Donald Glover fan.

"It started regionally. If I was in Canada, you are a Community fan. Like, you're doing that 'We gotta do the shake!' thing," he said, slapping his chest to indicate the secret handshake that his character Troy has with his friend Abed (Danny Pudi).

Glover added, "And then, if I was at a college, you're a Childish Gambino fan. 'Why'd you stop rapping, man? You need to start rapping again.' There was a lot of that. Older skewed started listening to me at "Awaken, My Love!", but also Atlanta. People have a story of what stuff means, so I feel like sometimes just splitting it up and allowing that to happen is better for it. But people now just all are like, 'Oh, it's Donald,' which is good."

Meanwhile, reports continue to trickle out about a film adaptation of Community, which aired its final episodes in 2015. Canadians across the country will doubtless celebrate.