Childish Gambino Announces World Tour, Re-Releases '3.15.20' as 'Atavista'

When Childish Gambino released 3.15.20, it was — you guessed it — right as the pandemic was hitting. Donald Glover's hip-hop project put the album out with little to no promotion, despite the fact that it boasted A-list features from the likes of Ariana Grande and 21 Savage.

Last month, he announced that he was re-releasing the record, now titled Atavista, as one of his final two Childish Gambino albums. It dropped overnight, accompanied by a Quinta Brunson-starring music video for "Little Foot Big Foot" and a sprawling world tour, including a few Canadian dates in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

Dubbed the New World Tour, the run kicks off on August 11 in Oklahoma City, OK. Childish Gambino will be joined by WILLOW across the North American dates, who switches out for Amaarae for the later shows in the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Glover makes his first venture into Canada on August 18 to play Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, returning to the western part of the country the following month to perform in Vancouver (September 23), Calgary (September 27) and Edmonton (September 29). Tickets go on sale this Friday (May 17), with presales getting underway Wednesday (May 15) at 10 a.m. local time.

Find the full itinerary below, as well as the Hiro Murai-directed "Little Foot Big Foot" video — the new recording now featuring a verse from Young Nudy — and Atavista in full.









Childish Gambino 2024–2025 Tour Dates:

08/11 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center *

08/12 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *

08/14 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum *

08/15 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center *

08/17 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena *

08/18 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

08/20 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena *

08/21 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center *

08/23 Boston, MA - TD Garden *

08/24 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena *

08/26 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center *

08/27 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center *

08/29 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena *

08/30 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena *

09/01 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *

09/02 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena *

09/04 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena *

09/05 Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena *

09/07 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center *

09/08 Houston, TX - Toyota Center *

09/10 Austin, TX - Moody Center *

09/11 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center *

09/13 Denver, CO - Ball Arena *

09/14 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center *

09/16 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center *

09/18 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena *

09/19 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena *

09/21 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center *

09/23 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *

09/24 Portland, OR - Moda Center *

09/25 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena *

09/27 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome *

09/29 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *

10/02 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center *

10/03 Chicago, IL - United Center *

10/31 Lyon, France - LDLC Arena #

11/02 Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum #

11/04 Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena #

11/06 Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena #

11/08 Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum #

11/10 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena #

11/12 Prague, Czech Republic - O2 arena #

11/13 Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena #

11/19 Paris, France - Accor Arena #

11/21 Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle #

11/23 Brussels, Belgium - ING Arena #

11/24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome #

11/26 Manchester, UK - AO Arena #

11/28 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro #

11/30 London, UK - The O2 #

12/01 London, UK - The O2 #

12/03 Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena #

12/05 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena #

01/28 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena #

02/01 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre #

02/04 Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena #

02/07 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena #

02/11 Perth, Australia - RAC Arena #

* with WILLOW

# with Aamarae