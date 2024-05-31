Charli XCX Shares New "360" Remix with Robyn and Yung Lean

Last year, Charli XCX teased that she and Robyn had been in the studio together, probably making a couple gay guys in your life very excited. Today, we finally get to hear the fruits of that collaboration (or maybe just the beginning of it?) with a remix of Charli's latest Brat single "360."

Robyn joins fellow Swede Yung Lean on the remix, and while it's not the year-defining pop spectacle one might imagine from a Charli/Robyn collab, it's a fun diversion that includes Robyn speak-singing the line, "Started so young, I didn't even have e-mail / Now my lyrics on your booby."

It feels like a goofy, braggadocios throwback to Robyn's more winking early work, and it's fun to hear the two of them together. Yung Lean sounds good too!

Check it out below. Brat arrives next Friday, June 7.