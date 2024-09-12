Charli XCX's latest BRAT rework, a new version of "Talk talk" with Dua Lipa (kind of) and Troye Sivan, is out now — and along with it, the pop star has announced a 16-track remix album.

Brat and it's completely different but also still brat is set for release on October 11 via Atlantic Records, and is currently available for pre-order as a 2CD or two cassette set with the original album.

Featuring the latest remix and previously released collaborations with Billie Eilish ("Guess"), Lorde ("Girl, so confusing"), A. G. Cook and Addison Rae, and Robyn and Yung Lean, there are also 11 brand-new tracks that have yet to be detailed.

Listen to "Talk talk featuring troye sivan" (and Dua Lipa speaking in French and Spanish) below, where you'll also find the album tracklist as it currently appears.



Brat and it's completely different but also still brat:

1. 360 featuring robyn & yung lean

2. Track two

3. Track three

4. Track four

5. Talk talk featuring troye sivan

6. Von dutch a.g. cook remix featuring addison rae

7. Track seven

8. Track eight

9. Track nine

10. Girl, so confusing featuring lorde

11. Track eleven

12. Track twelve

13. Track thirteen

14. Track fourteen

15. Track fifteen

16. Guess featuring billie eilish