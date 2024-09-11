Despite the official end of BRAT Summer, things are hardly slowing down for Charli XCX. She and Troye Sivan are kicking off their joint slay-maximizing Sweat North American tour later this week, and to mark the occasion, they've previewed a "Talk talk" remix — that is apparently also set to feature Dua Lipa, according to co-producer Zhone.

UPDATE (9/11, 9:25 a.m. ET): Charli has now officially announced that the "Talk talk" remix with Sivan will be released tomorrow (September 12). In an Instagram Story, she added, "also thanks to @dualipa for speaking french and spanish on the track !"

After Charli posted an Instagram Reel teasing the remix with Sivan, UK-based producer Zhone (who worked on the latter's Grammy-nominated single "Rush" and Kesha's comeback track "JOYRIDE") shared it, revealing they had co-produced it alongside American Novodor and Australian Styalz Fuego. In addition to tagging Charli and Sivan, Zhone tagged Dua Lipa.



While there is still no release date for the 2024 equivalent to "New Shapes," Charli has been alluding to it being time for something new — as well as there still being more BRAT remixes to come — for several weeks now.